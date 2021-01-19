Last year, Hulu gave us a charming romance with a time loop twist in the form of Palm Springs, one of our favorite movies of 2020. This year, director Joe Carnahan (The Grey, The A-Team) is mixing up the time loop formula at Hulu in another way by giving us big, brutal action sequences in Boss Level.

Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Purge: Anarchy) stars in Boss Level as a special forces agent who is being forced to relive the day of his murder over and over again. Sick of being blown up, stabbed, dragged, set on fire, shot and decapitated, he finally gets some outside help in order to survive so he can stop this endless loop of death and save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts). But he’ll have to face Mel Gibson in order to do it. Watch the Boss Level trailer below.

Boss Level Trailer

We can take or leave Mel Gibson being the bad guy in this movie, but the action looks spectacularly over the top and brutally fun. It feels like Boss Level is trying to be a video game movie without actually being based on a video game in the same fashion as Scott Pilgrim vs the World or the upcoming Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. Even the title refers to video game terminology, but there’s no evidence of video games playing any part in the concept other than dying and coming back to life.

Otherwise, I wish the colors in this movie weren’t so muted so the visual style might fit the wild action. The movie feels like it’s being presented through a projector with a dim bulb, so much that the colors of the text bumpers in between feel like they’re popping out of a comic book. Carnahan really should have brought some of his Smokin’ Aces color palette into this movie. But hopefully the action will make up for it.

Here’s the official synopsis for Boss Level:

Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

Boss Level arrives on Hulu on March 5, 2021.