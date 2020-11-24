Just when you thought you were safe from The Boss Baby, his pudgy little arms reach out and pull you back in. A sequel to the hit, Oscar-nominated Dreamworks Animation movie is coming to theaters next spring (fingers crossed!), and the first trailer has just arrived, letting us know that whatever drugs the franchise’s writers are on must be out of this world.

The Boss Baby: Family Business finds the Templeton brothers Tim and Ted (James Marsden and Alec Baldwin) all grown up and estranged from each other. Tim has a family of his own, including a super smart 7-year old named Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt) and a new infant named Tina. But what Tim and Ted don’t know is that Tina is a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum). Don’t you want some of these drugs?! Watch The Boss Baby 2 trailer below to see how wild this gets.

The Boss Baby 2 Trailer

Though Tim and Ted may now be grown up, it won’t stay that way for long. BabyCorp has developed a special formula (get it?) that gives grown ups the ability to become babies again (or at least much younger in the case of Tim) for 48 hours. It seems like Tim and Ted might be more helpful in this department if they were still adults, but whatever. I’m not the one getting high and writing these movies.

The world of The Baby Boss just keeps getting weirder and weirder. The first movie raised many questions about how the BabyCorp world operates and just how much adults see when it comes to the secret antics of these babies, and pretty much none of them were answered. This sequel certainly looks like it will raise even more and has no intention of making any sense. Even in the wacky world of cartoonish baby espionage, there should be at least some consistency with the logic, right?

The Boss Baby: Family Business is directed by Tom McGrath with a script by Michael McCullers. If you are their drug dealer, please feel free to reach out with some samples. The movie is slated to hit theaters on March 26, 2021. Here’s the lengthy synopsis from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation: