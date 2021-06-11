Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Calling all you Bosch-heads out there, Bosch season 7 is almost here. The latest season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series will also be the last. But don’t worry – Bosch isn’t going anywhere. IMDB TV has already ordered a spin-off, with star Titus Welliver set to reprise his role. But for now, let’s talk about the final season of Bosch. Here’s everything you need to know about Bosch season 7.

Bosch Season 7 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Bosch season 7 premieres on Friday, June 25. The series will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, a service that offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports— all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices (they didn’t pay me to say this, I promise). For a complete list of compatible devices, visit this link right here. Thank you, Amazon, for teaching us to laugh about love again.

What is Bosch?

I don’t know why you’re asking me this – you should already know if you’re here. But Bosch is an Amazon Prime Video series that draws takes its inspiration from the Michael Connelly novels City of Bones (2002), Echo Park (2006), and The Concrete Blonde (1994). The series follows Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch, as played by Titus Welliver. Michael Connelly’s best-selling books also inspired the movie The Lincoln Lawyer, and the Lincoln Lawyer himself, Mickey Haller, is actually the paternal half-brother of Bosch. There’s also a Lincoln Lawyer TV series in the works, but Bosch won’t be making an appearance. And oh yeah, Bosch’s full name is Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch. So he’s got that going for him.

Bosch Season 7 Synopsis

Want to know what Bosch season 7 is about? Good, because I’m about to tell you:

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

For comparison’s sake, here’s the synopsis of The Burning Room book that inspired this new season:

In the LAPD’s Open-Unsolved Unit, not many murder victims die a decade after the crime. So when a man succumbs to complications from being shot by a stray bullet ten years earlier, Bosch catches a case in which the body is still fresh, but any other clues are virtually nonexistent. Even a veteran cop would find this one tough going, but Bosch’s new partner, Detective Lucia Soto, has no homicide experience. A young star in the department, Soto has been assigned to Bosch so that he can pass on to her his hard-won expertise. Now Bosch and Soto are tasked with solving a murder that turns out to be highly charged and politically sensitive. Beginning with the bullet that has been lodged for years in the victim’s spine, they must pull new leads from years-old evidence, and these soon reveal that the shooting was anything but random. As their investigation picks up speed, it leads to another unsolved case with even greater stakes: the deaths of several children in a fire that occurred twenty years ago. But when their work starts to threaten careers and lives, Bosch and Soto must decide whether it is worth risking everything to find the truth, or if it’s safer to let some secrets stay buried.

Bosch Creator, Crew, and More

The series was created by Michael Connelly, who also wrote the books. But it was also developed for television by Eric Overmyer. Executive producers include Titus Welliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Michael Connelly, and Eric Overmyer. Alex Zakrzewski and Patrick Cady serve as directors. Writers include Overmyer, Osokwe Tychicus Vasquez, and others who have yet to be announced. The series is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Bosch Season 7 Cast

Bosch season 7 stars series regulars Titus Welliver as Homicide Detective Harry Bosch; Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar; Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets; Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch; and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving. There are bound to be more cast members for season 7, but the full list has yet to be revealed. For all we know, you might be in Bosch season 7, reader. Especially if your name is Titus Welliver.

Is This the End of Bosch?

Yes, and no. Bosch is Amazon’s longest-running season, and season 7 will mark the show’s end. However, Bosch himself is sticking around. IMDb TV, which is owned by Amazon, has already ordered a spin-off series. That series is set to begin production later this year. It will feature Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz. The spin-off “will follow Harry Bosch as he embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey ‘Money’ Chandler. With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on – finding justice.”

Bosch Season 7 Trailer