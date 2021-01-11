Netflix is taking the wheel on a new The Lincoln Lawyer series. The streaming giant announced a series order for The Lincoln Lawyer series adaptation from executive producer and writer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), who will be penning the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series with showrunner Ted Humphrey (Wisdom of the Crowd).

Hot off his HBO drama The Undoing, David E. Kelley will be tackling a new mystery with The Lincoln Lawyer series, which has been picked up to order by Netflix. And no, the new mystery isn’t “where is Matthew McConaughey?”

The Lincoln Lawyer series, which will be produced by A+E Studios, will star 6 Underground actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the title role as “Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles,” per the show’s logline. The series is based on the bestselling novels by author Michael Connelly, with the first season adapting the second book in the novel series, The Brass Verdict.

Audiences are likely most familiar with the 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey as Mick Haller, to which the Lincoln Lawyer series appears to not be connected. (Though it may indeed form some greater Lincoln Lawyer universe, with the series skipping over the events of the first book, which the 2011 film covered.) Kelley’s series adaptation has been in the works since 2019, with a potential pilot ordered by CBS early last year. The series, which was originally planned to be set nine years after the 2011 film, was set to star Logan Marshall-Green, but CBS ultimately passed on the pilot.

In swoops Netflix, greenlighting the 10-episode drama, which Kelley and Humphrey still on board as writers and executive producer and showrunner, respectively. Also executive producing are book author Connelly and Ross Fineman.

Connelly penned a blog post making the announcement for Netflix, writing, “Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother. Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role – one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story.”

“I’m thrilled to call Netflix our home,” Connelly added. “And I’m excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers – both old and new fans – around the world.”