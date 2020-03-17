A doctor has been murdered, radioactive material has been stolen from a lab, and domestic terrorists seem hellbent on using it to hold the city hostage. It’s all just another day in Bosch‘s Los Angeles, where Detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch (Titus Welliver, who also appeared in Lost and The Town) and his team are all that stands between the blissfully ignorant city residents and their total destruction.

Amazon Prime Video has released a new Bosch season 6 trailer, giving us our best look yet at the next set of challenges the weary detective has to face. Check it out below.

Bosch Season 6 Trailer

Bosch has been the lead character in 21 of author Michael Connelly’s books so far, and in the past, disparate elements from multiple books have often come together to provide the inspiration for each season. But season 6 seems like a direct riff on the 2007 novel The Overlook, the thirteenth of Connelly’s Bosch stories. Here’s the description of that book from Amazon:

In his first case with the Homicide Special Squad, LAPD Detective Harry Bosch must follow his instincts to stop a killer who could destroy the entire city — even as the FBI works against him. Near Mulholland Drive, Dr. Stanley Kent is found shot twice in the back of the head. It’s the case LAPD detective Harry Bosch has been waiting for, his first since being recruited to the Homicide Special Squad. When he discovers that Kent had access to dangerous radioactive substances, what begins as a routine investigation becomes something darker, more deadly, and frighteningly urgent. Bosch is soon in conflict with not only his superiors but the FBI, which thinks the case is too important for just a cop. Complicating his job even more is the presence of Agent Rachel Walling, his onetime lover. Now guarding one slim advantage, Bosch relentlessly follows his own instincts, hoping they are still sharp enough to find the truth — and a killer who can annihilate an entire city.

Connelly, who splits time between Los Angeles and Tampa, Florida, told the Tampa Bay Times that this season also includes some elements from his 2017 book Dark Sacred Night – although that story’s protagonist, Renée Ballard, won’t appear in the series; instead, we’ll just be getting “Bosch’s side of the narrative,” he said.

All ten episodes of Bosch season 6 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting on April 17, 2020. Better enjoy it while it lasts, Boschheads: the series is officially ending with season 7.