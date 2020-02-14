R.I.P., Bosch. The series, which stars Titus Welliver as Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch (yes, that’s his name), was just renewed for a seventh and final season, which will make it Amazon’s longest-running show to date. Season six has yet to premiere, but it’s time for you Bosch-heads to start getting ready to say your goodbyes. Based on the books by Michael Connelly, Bosch launched on Amazon in 2014.

Bosch season 6 is premiering later in 2020, which is good news for Bosch fans. Not so good news: There’s only one more season left after that. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished with Bosch and look forward to completing the story in Season 7. It’s bittersweet, but all good things come to an end, and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to,” said Michael Connelly, whose books inspired the show. Connelly added:

“This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest-running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming. That is amazing to me. The other thing is that we would not have come all this way without Titus Welliver. There could not have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show around. He’ll be Harry Bosch for the ages.”

Launched in 2014, Bosch drew on Connelly’s books City of Bones, Echo Park, and The Concrete Blonde, telling the story of LAPD Detective Harry Bosch. It was one of the very first Amazon shows, and it’s last the longest. “Bosch was one of our first Amazon Originals, and it helped define us as a home for smartly written, captivating series,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios.

Per Deadline, the seventh, and final, season will “have Harry Bosch (Welliver) and Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white-collar crime and the deadly depths of the street-level drug trade.” And then maybe Bosch can get some rest. He’s earned it.