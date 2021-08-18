Boris Karloff is a legend in the film industry, especially within the horror genre. However, aside from the monsters he played, not many people know about the man himself. Now, thanks to Shout! Studios’ upcoming documentary, audiences will get a deeper look into Karloff’s life and work. Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster will explore the origin of William Henry Platt, a half-Indian man born in England who acquired the stage name that will live on in Hollywood forever. See the trailer below.

The Man Behind the Monster Trailer

Audiences will get an in-depth look into the man we know today and have seen on screen numerous times over. Most notably, Karloff starred as Frankenstein’s Monster in the original 1931 Frankenstein and Imhotep in The Mummy from 1932. He also voiced The Grinch as well as narrated the television series special Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas back in 1966, a performance that won him a Grammy Award.

The documentary on Karloff will be directed by Thomas Hamilton and produced by Ron MacCloskey who previously wrote and directed a 2006 documentary on Karloff entitled Karloff and Me. MacCloskey’s film mostly focused on his life as a collector of vintage Karloff and Frankenstein memorabilia. This new documentary will feature more insight into the actual actor himself and his continuing influence in the horror genre. Interviews with Joe Dante, John Landis, Norman Jewison, and Guillermo del Toro are woven throughout the film, each speaking to how influential Karloff was to their filmmaking career.

Shout! Studios’ Mark Balsam elaborates on the importance of the new Karloff documentary by saying:

“The timing seems perfect to release a documentary about the heralded actor Boris Karloff. His legacy continues to grow and in keeping with Shout! Studios’ focus in perpetuating such legacies, we are thrilled to introduce this documentary to an audience that can once again celebrate Mr. Karloff’s iconic status.”

This documentary offers more personal insights into the man himself and also features interviews with daughter Sara Karloff and costars like Christopher Plummer, Lee Grant, and Stefanie Powers. Jam-packed with interviews, the film also includes Ron Perlman, Peter Bogdanovich, Kevin Brownlow, Gregory W. Mank, and David J. Skal. Hamilton said the following about his latest film:

“In Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, audiences will be taken on a journey through Boris Karloff’s life and career. They will discover the secrets of the man, the struggles and triumphs of his career, as well as the surprising twists it took, and hear direct testimony from the man himself and those who were closest.”

The Man, the Myth, The Monster

You don’t have to be a horror fan to know Boris Karloff’s work. His name and face are synonymous with the monster-making business within the horror genre and old-school Hollywood. Maintaining a steady career from 1918 through 1971, Karloff earned two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work in both television and film.

Several documentaries are in the pipeline these days, and it’s nice to see Karloff’s story be one of them. As much as his face is cemented within cinematic history, it’s about time he gets more widespread recognition for the person he was as opposed to merely the familiar monsters he played. I’m very curious to hear more about his personal life and get a behind-the-scenes look at him as an actor, so I can’t wait for this documentary to come out.

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster arrives in theaters on September 17 2021.