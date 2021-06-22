Eli Roth‘s star-studded movie adaptation of the video game series Borderlands has wrapped filming. Cate Blanchett leads the action movie based on the first-person space western shooter game, with stars like Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black rounding out the cast. But Black will notably not actually be showing up in-person — he’ll be voicing the robot Claptrap. And we get our first look at Claptrap with the image celebrating the end of principal photography for Borderlands.

The Borderlands Twitter announced that Roth’s video game movie has officially wrapped production with an image of Claptrap, the lovable robot voiced by Black.

“Claptrap really wanted to let you all know he made it down the stairs safely. That, and the production of Borderlands has officially wrapped!” the tweet reads before teasing the film’s release in “20-” and two bomb emojis. But the secrecy isn’t really necessary — we already know that Borderlands is set to open in theaters sometime in 2022.

Claptrap First Look

Black voices the robot Claptrap, a beloved character in the action role-playing first-person shooter video game franchise set in a space western science fantasy setting.

Per the character description we got from the first-look images of all the Borderlands characters, he was described as: “CL4P-TP is a general purpose steward bot (think bulletproof Roomba with limitless knowledge but crippling anxiety). If he had any friends, they’d call him #CLAPTRAP!” But while those first images of the characters were all in silhouette, this image of Claptrap is up close and in color, showing the robot in its dingy yellow and white and corrugated metal glory.

In Borderlands, Cate Blanchett‘s Lilith, “an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Kevin Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Borderlands is set to be released in theaters in 2022.