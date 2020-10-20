This week brings the debut of Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the sequel to the hit comedy mockumentary from 2005 starring Sacha Baron Cohen. That means “Borat” himself is making the publicity rounds to promote the streaming premiere of what promises to be a raucously hilarious follow-up that makes a mockery of our current political and social climate in the age of coronavirus and the disease that is Donald Trump’s presidency.

Last night, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared in-character as Borat on Jimmy Kimmel Live to administer a coronavirus inspection on the late night host. He also introduces his daughter Tutar (Irina Nowak), who really wants his pants for some reason. Needless to say, several people end up without pants when all is said and done, and there’s also a new Borat 2 clip for you to enjoy.

Borat on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is a full 15 minutes of Borat messing with Jimmy Kimmel, and it’s hilarious. Borat starts by disinfecting the studio and trying to smash the virus with a frying pan. He also comes with a scientific report from Kazakhstan that a new virus has spread from Israel, so Borat’s ignorant distrust of the Jewish people hasn’t gone away in the past decade and a half (Cohen himself is Jewish). He proceeds to conduct a special questionnaire to figure out whether Kimmel may have been exposed to the virus recently. There’s also a new symptom you may not have heard of involving discoloration on a certain part of the male anatomy.

Then, after introducing a new clip from his latest movie (which you can watch below), Borat brings out his daughter Tutar. One thing leads to another, and both Borat and Jimmy Kimmel end up without pants, and we’ll just let you watch the clip to see how that happens.

Aside from the late night antics, here’s the new Borat 2 clip that debuted during the show:

In the clip, Borat, who is in disguise, takes his daughter to a bakery. She eats a plastic baby on top of a cupcake, so they go to a faith-based pregnancy crisis center to have the baby removed, which makes for an awkward conversation with the pastor on-hand. I’m very much looking forward to seeing how that interaction comes to an end when Borat 2 arrives on Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020.