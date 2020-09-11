Clive Barker’s Books of Blood has inspired a few films already, and now Hulu is giving it a go with their own Books of Blood movie. If you’re hoping to see a bunch of the tales from Barker’s books present in this film, well…you shouldn’t. Instead, Books of Blood uses the framing device Barker used and then spirals off into its own original tales of terror. Watch the Books of Blood trailer below.

Books of Blood Trailer

I’ve already seen Hulu’s new Books of Blood, and while I can’t tell you what I thought of it yet, I can tell you that you should not expect to see many direct adaptations of the stories from Barker’s books. Sorry. Instead, Hulu is using the Books of Blood brand name to try something new. At one point, Hulu was considering turning Barker’s books into a TV series, but have opted for a movie approach instead.

Starring Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen, Books of Blood “takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.” There are six volumes to Barker’s Books of Blood series (although some of them had different titles, like In the Flesh, here in the U.S.). Stories from these collections have spawned several films, including The Midnight Meat Train, Rawhead Rex, Quicksilver Highway, Lord of Illusions, Dread, and of course, Candyman. There was also another movie called Book of Blood released in 2018.

Hulu’s Books of Blood comes from director Brannon Braga, and is executive produced by Braga Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, Clive Barker, and Adam Simon. The film is co-executive produced by Mark Miller, and produced by Jason Clark and Joe Micucci. The film comes from Fox 21 and Fuzzy Door, headed by MacFarlane and Huggins. While Barker is listed as an executive producer, it seems he had next to nothing to do with this adaptation. Make of that what you will.

Books of Blood arrives on Hulu October 7.