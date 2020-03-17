What’s Bong Joon-ho going to do next? How about a musical? The Parasite filmmaker probably has more creative freedom right now than he’s ever had before – winning multiple Oscars will do that – so there’s a good chance he can get any project he desires off the ground. And one of those potential projects is a musical. But as you might expect, a Bong Joon-ho musical is not going to be your average musical.

Whatever movie Bong Joon-ho decides to make next, we’re all in. The filmmaker previously mentioned that he had two different films in mind:

“I am preparing two different projects. One is a Korean-language one, and the other one is an English-language one. Both projects are not big films. They’re the size of “Parasite” or “Mother.” The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action. It’s difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the U.K. and half in the U.S.”

Now we can add yet another – a musical. “I would love to make a musical,” Bong told Empire. “Characters would begin singing, then think, ‘Oh my God, fuck this, this is too cheesy,’ and stop suddenly. There are amazing musical films, like Singin’ In The Rain. But when I watch them, I feel very embarrassed and start blushing. So it would have to be… different.”

All of that sounds pretty good to me. There’s no timetable in place here, so who knows when (and if) we’ll ever see this idea come to be. But here’s hoping Bong gets to make his “different” musical sometime in the near future. Hell, here’s hoping he gets to make whatever dang movie he wants. I’ll watch it. In the meantime, keep in mind that Parasite is coming to the Criterion Collection sometime soon, along with one of Bong’s older films, Memories of Murder. Neon purchased the rights to Memoires, and the original plan was for the film to have a new theatrical re-release. But those plans were made before this whole coronavirus thing, so who knows if Neon still plans on going ahead with that anytime soon.