Parasite is one of the year’s most acclaimed films, and everyone wants to know: what will director Bong Joon-ho do next? According to the man himself, he’s planning two different movies: an English-language drama based on a true story and a Korean horror-action film. In addition to that, Parasite distributor Neon has snapped up the rights to Bong’s 2003 film Memories of Murder, and plans to re-release it in theaters.

During an interview with Variety, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho offered some insight into two different movies he’s working on:

“I am preparing two different projects. One is a Korean-language one, and the other one is an English-language one. Both projects are not big films. They’re the size of “Parasite” or “Mother.” The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action. It’s difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the U.K. and half in the U.S.”

Now, these details are vague at best. But Bong’s involvement is what makes them immediately interesting. I’m particularly curious about the action-horror film, because that’s exactly my sort of jam.

In addition to news of these new films there’s also info on one of Bong’s older movies: his 2003 masterwork Memories of Murder. Based on a true story, Memories focused on three cops trying to catch the first recorded serial killer in South Korea. Here’s the synopsis:

1986 Gyunggi Province. The body of a young woman is found brutally raped and murdered. Two months later, a series of rapes and murders commences under similar circumstances. And in a country that had never known such crimes, the dark whispers about a serial murderer grow louder. A special task force is set up in the area, with two local detectives Park Doo-Man and Jo Young-Goo joined by a detective from Seoul who requested to be assigned to the case.

Memories of Murder was recently streaming on Amazon Prime, but it’s no longer available there. Here’s the good news: Neon, the distributors of Parasite, have purchased the rights to the film and plan on re-releasing it in theaters and on Blu-ray. No word on when we might see this re-release, but this is overall great news, as it will no doubt introduce the movie to a whole new audience.