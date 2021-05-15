We all want more stuff from Bong Joon-ho, and thankfully, he’s going to give it to us. The filmmaker appears to have several different projects on the way, and now he’s adding another one: an animated movie about a fish. “Been there, done that!” you might be saying, but wait – this doesn’t sound like your typical cartoon fish movie. Instead, it’s reportedly about “an invertebrate deep-sea fish who believes he’s suffering from spinal disk herniation,” which sounds both weird and amazing at the same time.

After Parasite took home multiple Oscars, everyone wanted to know what Bong Joon-ho would do next. Hell, we wanted to know that even before he won the Oscars. We’re always up for more Bong.

Back in 2019, Bong Joon-ho, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Parasite, Memories of Murder, The Host, and more, teased at least two new projects: an English-language drama based on a true story and a Korean horror-action film. “I am preparing two different projects,” he said at the time. “One is a Korean-language one, and the other one is an English-language one. Both projects are not big films. They’re the size of Parasite or Mother. The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action. It’s difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course, I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the U.K. and half in the U.S.”

Earlier this year, Bong provided an update, revealing he had just finished the script for one of his new films. “It feels like I’m splitting my brain in half left and right writing these two scripts,” he said. “But I finished one last week.”

Now there’s yet another project to add to the list: an animated feature. The Korean outlet Naver (via Screen Daily) reports that Bong is working on a “full CGI animation will deal with the drama that arises between deep sea creatures and human beings.” In addition to that, The Film Stage adds that the story will “follow an invertebrate deep-sea fish who believes he’s suffering from spinal disk herniation.” That isn’t confirmed yet, and the source seems to be via Reddit, which is a little suspect. But I sure hope it’s true. The Film Stage also adds that “production on this animation would follow after he finishes scripting his English-language live-action film, which may be set in London.” Whatever Bong does next, I’m sure it’ll be worth watching, because he’s one of the best filmmakers working right now.