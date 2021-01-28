The Call Me By Your Name team might reunite. Luca Guadagnino is eyeing a new movie with Timothée Chalamet, with Waves breakout Taylor Russell also circling a role. The film is titled Bones & All which, despite the title, will not involve fellow Call Me By Your Name star and unconfirmed cannibal Armie Hammer.

Deadline reports that Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell are in talks to star in Bones & All with Guadagnino directing. The script is by Dave Kajganich, who has collaborated with Guadagnino twice before on the films A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.

The project is based on a novel by Camille DeAngelis and is described as a “horror-love story” that revolves around Chalamet and Russell’s characters. Here’s how THR describes the plot:

“[The story] follows Maren Yearly on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.”

With a plot that invites some potentially graphic imagery, and Guadagnino’s most recent film, the 2018 horror remake Suspiria, going particularly buckwild with gore in its last act, this might just be the kind of gruesome romance that only the Italian director could give us.

And of course, there’s the excitement over Guadagnino reuniting with his Call Me By Your Name breakout Chalamet. Chalamet saw himself become an indie darling overnight after giving a magnificent and Oscar-nominated performance in the 2017 romance, and his star has only risen since then. He booked roles with acclaimed directors like Greta Gerwig for Little Women and Wes Anderson for the upcoming The French Dispatch, and is preparing for blockbuster big time with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Guadagnino and Chalamet had reportedly tried to reunite in several projects over the years, but scheduling got in the way.

The dynamic duo will be joined by rising star Russell, who starred in Netflix’s reboot of Lost in Space and earned praise, and a Gotham Award, for her turn in the critically acclaimed Trey Edward Shults film Waves in 2019.

Meanwhile, Guadagnino remains as busy as ever, recently wrapping his first foray into TV, HBO’s We Are Who We Are, helming the upcoming Netflix thriller Beckett starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, and circling another adaptation of Brideshead Revisited. One wonders how he made time in his schedule to team up with Chalamet again, but it’s a long-anticipated reunion. And while some may fume that the third part of the Call Me By Your Name trio, Hammer, isn’t involved, but it may be best to keep an actor who may or may not be a cannibal away from a film with “Bones” in the title.

Deadline reports that the package is “already gaining steam,” with multiple bidders interested.