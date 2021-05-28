This week, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino began production on his first movie shot in the United States. It’s called Bones and All, and it stars Timothée Chalamet (Little Women, Dune) and Taylor Russell (Waves, Lost in Space) as two lovers traveling across the country. But Guadagnino has just added a whole slew of additional actors to the cast, and while there are some terrific names among them, one name stands out as a slightly odd choice: David Gordon Green, the director of movies like Pineapple Express and 2018’s Halloween.

Deadline reports that, in addition to Green, actors Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), André Holland (The Knick), Jessica Harper (Suspiria), Chloe Sevigny (Big Love), Francesca Scorsese (We Are What We Are), and Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) have been added to the Bones and All cast. “When I sent the script to David [Gordon Green], he said, ‘You’re mad, and I’m in,'” Guadagnino explained when asked about the unconventional casting of his fellow director. “So he’s in. I asked him to change his looks radically and he’s done that. I do like discovering, so I’m launching the acting career of David Gordon Green, the great filmmaker.” Green previously appeared on screen in one episode of the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, but this sounds like it will be his biggest acting role to date.

Bones and All, which is being filmed in the Ohio Tri-State area, “is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

The screenplay was written by David Kajganich, who wrote the AMC series The Terror and previously collaborated with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash and the remake of Suspiria. It’s based on a novel by author Camille DeAngelis.

Meanwhile, don’t hold out hope for that much-discussed sequel to Call Me By Your Name. In addition to the firestorm that has sprung up around Armie Hammer in recent months, it sounds like Guadagnino has simply moved on. “The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there, but I’m working on this movie now, and I’m hopefully going to do Scarface soon, and I have many projects and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make,” he said.