Double-oh-ouch. A rumor popped-up earlier this month that Bond 25 filming was on hold due to an ankle injury star Daniel Craig suffered on set. Now, we have an update. Craig was indeed injured, and will now undergo knee surgery, but Bond 25 will continue shooting in the meantime. Craig will spend two weeks recovering, and then be back on set drinking martinis and bedding Bond girls with ease.

I’m guessing Daniel Craig can’t wait to put this secret agent stuff behind him. The actor was allegedly hard to convince to return for Bond 25, and now that he’s back, he’s already been injured. The official James Bond Twitter account confirmed Craig will undergo minor ankle surgery due to an injury from filming. When news of Craig being injured first popped up, it was reported that the actor was shooting a scene in which James Bond “was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.”

Surgery in general is no joke, even “minor” surgery, but thankfully it appears the injury wasn’t too serious. Now, “Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery.” See the tweet-announcement below.

BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020. pic.twitter.com/qJN0Sn4gEx — James Bond (@007) May 22, 2019

That release date is April 8, 2020, in case you were wondering. In the still-untitled Bond 25, the secret agent is chilling in Jamica when his old CIA pal Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) shows up asking for help. Bond is then recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, and “finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.” That mysterious villain is played by Rami Malek. Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Lashana Lynch also star. Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing.

I like Craig’s take on Bond, and I’m hopeful Bond 25 will turn out for the best. It’s also probably going to be Craig’s last outing as the character, so here’s hoping he gets a proper send-off. I’m sure he’s looking forward to hanging up his tux and avoiding future set injuries. This isn’t the first time he’s had a mishap while shooting a Bond film: he lost two teeth shooting Casino Royale, tore a shoulder muscle during Quantum of Solace, and suffered a knee injury on Spectre. I guess it just wouldn’t be a Craig Bond film without some sort of injury.