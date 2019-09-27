The good news: Bojack Horseman is coming back for a sixth season. The bad news: it’s the final season. The good news (question mark?): that final season is being split in half so it will seem like we’re getting two seasons! Hooray! The Bojack Horseman season 6 trailer is now here, and it gives us a look at what’s to come: change. Lots and lots of change.

Bojack Horseman Season 6 Trailer

I honestly don’t know how it happened, but at some point, a cartoon about an anthropomorphic horse became not only one of the best shows on TV, but also one of the best and most accurate entertainment-based representations of depression and mental illness. Go figure! Season 5 ended with Bojack Horseman – the emotionally and mentally troubled main character of the show – at an all-time low, which lead to him finally checking into rehab. This trailer shows that Bojack’s time in rehab has actually paid off for him. Meanwhile, all the other characters in his orbit seem to be going through big changes of their own, and coming to terms with their own issues.

While I’ll be sad to see Bojack Horseman go, I’m also a fan of shows going out on a high note, and on their own terms. I have faith in the team behind the series to wrap things up in a satisfying, and probably emotionally devastating, way. This final season will feature 16 episodes split in half, with the first eight arriving October 25 (hey, that’s soon!), and the final eight dropping January 31, 2020. If you’ve been avoiding this show for whatever reason, I urge you to check it out. The first season isn’t quite as great as what follows, but if you stick with it, you’ll be rewarded with something remarkable.