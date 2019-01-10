The show must go on, and it will go on for Golden Globe winner Bohemian Rhapsody. The Queen biopic has become a bonafide worldwide sensation, shooting past $700 million at the global box office to become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. Now 20th Century Fox wants us to keep playing that radio gaga, with the release of new sing-along version at 750 theaters nationwide as the film expands to more than 1,300 theaters.

Bohemian Rhapsody is basically one big glorified karaoke session, so it’s no surprise that 20th Century Fox and New Regency are inviting fans to take up the mic in special sing-along versions of the Queen biopic. Beginning January 11, 2019, Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along screenings will be released in 750 locations across the U.S. and Canada, allowing fans to scream their heart out during the Live Aid scene (as if they weren’t already).

Chris Aronson, 20th Century Fox president of domestic distribution said of the special Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along release:

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theaters all over the US and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced “sing-along” version.”

Along with the film’s expansion to 1,300 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on January 11, 2019, this is 20th Century Fox’s biggest domestic push for Bohemian Rhapsody, which exceeded box office expectations in the States but is nowhere near the international frenzy for the film. This expansion comes on the heels of Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Golden Globe wins for Best Drama and Best Actor for Rami Malek on Sunday, and can be seen as part of the studio’s campaign for an Oscar.

But we’ll see whether the reception to Bohemian Rhapsody will be as warm domestically, as the film’s controversies are more prevalent Stateside. The film’s original director, Bryan Singer, was fired midway through production and replaced by Dexter Fletcher. Allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced shortly after Singer’s firing, and neither Malek nor producer Graham King mentioned Singer during their Golden Globes acceptance speeches.