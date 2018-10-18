Reactions from early screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody have hit the interwebs, and even as the Bryan Singer film received mixed reviews, most critics have found something to love about this by-the-numbers biopic. Or rather, somebody to love. Namely, star Rami Malek, whose performance as the legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has already begun to gather Oscar buzz.

Below, what critics have to say about the Bohemian Rhapsody early buzz.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which chronicles the rise of the rock band Queen from the group’s formation to their renowned Live Aid performance in 1985, has been dinged by most critics for being a generic biopic with a few standout moments. Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times calls the movie a “glorified Wikipedia entry” while the LA Times’ Kimber Myers criticizes the film for being “somehow too long while refusing to dwell on anything that’s *actually* interesting.” A few critics praised the film’s Live Aid sequence — Fandango’s Erick Davis called the scene “a rush and a half” — but the one element that is receiving universal acclaim is Malek.

Already Deadline’s Pete Hammond wrote that Malek is “among top contenders for the best actor Oscar,” and every critic had words of praise for his performance as the legendary singer, who tragically passed away from AIDS in 1991.

Rami Malek slayyyyyyed that. The film was a bit dodgy but there were some truly standout moments. Though again, they were mostly because of Malek #BohemianRhapsody — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) October 18, 2018

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is okay. Pretty standard biopic that runs a touch too long, but my god that Live-Aid scene is incredible. If this film helps people remember what fucking brilliant magic Queen was, then that’s cool in my book. pic.twitter.com/EvTKNC9PVv — Jamie Righetti (@JamieRighetti) October 18, 2018

#BohemianRhapsody is anchored by a performance by Rami Malek that almost vibrates off the screen, but it is somehow too long while refusing to dwell on anything that’s *actually* interesting. pic.twitter.com/29yg6bpRte — Kimber Myers (@kimbermyers) October 18, 2018

But Bohemian Rhapsody did work overall for some critics, who especially praised the recreation of the Live Aid performance, which is widely regarded as the rock band’s greatest live performance.

#BohemianRhapsody is my favorite movie of the year so far. Emotionally exhausted and fulfilled. The power of music on display big time on so many levels – for Freddie Mercury, globally & so much in between. Rami Malek is the real deal. Was completely swept away by this one. — Deweystein's Monster (@PNemiroff) October 12, 2018

#BohemianRhapsody is terrific and Rami Malek is absolutely astonishing as Freddie Mercury. If you are a Queen fan, you will adore every second of this film. Lots of energy, lots of passion. The Live Aid portion is a rush and a half. You will leave with your heart racing, for sure pic.twitter.com/csGnsFQV9a — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 16, 2018

Some folks got to see Bohemian Rhapsody as early as last week, when 20th Century Fox unveiled the film at guild screenings in New York and Los Angeles.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY: That Live Aid performance gave me chills. The rest of the movie… — erickohn (@erickohn) October 8, 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody is a straight-on biopic with plenty of Queen music and a strong performance by Rami Malek. It will get mixed reviews. It might play with audiences. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) October 7, 2018

My biggest takeaway from BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is how much the rest of Queen resents Freddie Mercury. But Rami Malek is outstanding. Also, the fact Mike Myers is in this movie is genius and insane. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 8, 2018

just did a double feature of A STAR IS BORN and BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY and yeeeeesh that contrast didn’t do the latter any favors. Rami Malek sure nails that imitation, tho. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 8, 2018

Absolutely beyond blown away by #BohemianRhapsody! Rami Malek is phenomenal. Gorgeous story, amazing concert movie…I don’t have enough words! pic.twitter.com/2lFZCX2O6d — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 7, 2018

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is a glorified Wikipedia entry but Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury (and wears his wonderful costumes) with incredible gusto — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 7, 2018

How do you turn an ok movie into a good one? Five words: Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. #BohemianRhapsody — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) October 8, 2018

Got to see #BohemianRhapsody last night. @ItsRamiMalek is absolutely amazing in it. The voice, the physicality… he's so so good! — Adam Hann-Byrd (@BigManTate) October 7, 2018

Directed by Singer from a script by Anthony McCarten, Bohemian Rhapsody also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Aidan Gillen, and Tom Hollander. The film opens in theaters on November 2, 2018.