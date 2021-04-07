The Hate U Give and The Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg is teaming up with Borat 2 breakout and current Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova to star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a mysterious new horror movie from indie distributor A24. One of the best distributors in the game working on a secret horror film and pulling in a solid cast to star in it? You have my attention. Here’s what we know about the project so far.

According to Deadline, Stenberg and Bakalova are set to star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which is described only as a “secret slasher film.” No further plot details are available at this time. But even with no details to go on, the basic idea of Stenberg and Bakalova co-starring in a slasher movie sounds like a pretty strong pairing to me. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, The Suicide Squad) and Myha’la Herrold (HBO’s Industry, Amazon’s Modern Love) are reportedly in talks to appear in it as well, though their deals have not been finalized yet.

Actress-turned-writer/director Halina Reijn is set to direct this mysterious new movie. Her 2019 film Instinct, which marked her directorial debut, was selected as the Dutch entry for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

A24 is financing and distributing Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (I love that title), making it, by my count, the tenth horror film the company has made, joining the likes of Tusk, The Witch, Into the Forest, The Monster, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Hereditary, The Hole in the Ground, Midsommar, and Saint Maud. There are some other A24 movies that could probably fit into the horror category as well (example: the horror/comedy Slice), but we’ll save that conversation for another day.