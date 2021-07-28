It’s been a tense day as fans all around the world waited for an update on Bob Odenkirk‘s condition following a medical emergency last night and, thankfully, the news is good.

Odenkirk collapsed while filming the final season of Better Call Saul and was rushed to the hospital. His son and reps have finally spoken out just moments ago confirming the comedian and actor had a heart attack but is recovering.

The first word was from Odenkirk’s son, Nate, and it was a simple sentence that caused all of us sitting on pins and needles to let out a sigh of relief.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter followed up almost immediately with a slightly more thorough and detailed story that includes quotes from Odenkirk’s reps. The bottom line is that he’s stable, awake, and, in true nice guy form, heaping praise on the medical staff that saved his life.

A Mensch If Ever There Was One

When I say “nice guy” I mean it. You’d be hard-pressed to find anybody who has a negative thing to say about Bob Odenkirk. He has an immaculate reputation for being supportive of his colleagues, kind with his fans, and a consummate professional in everything he does.

I had a friend who worked at a local video store who once told me about the time he was desperately trying to track down a copy of Mr. Show. It was always in demand, customers kept asking about renting it, but this must have been before it was officially issued on DVD.

He somehow tracked down a contact number and who should pick up the phone, but Bob Odenkirk himself. When he heard that this little video store in Austin, TX, wanted a copy to rent out to its customers, he ended up sending his own personal copy of the series.

That’s the kind of guy Bob Odenkirk is, which is why you saw such an outpouring of love on social media when the news broke of his medical emergency. It’s nice to see how everybody could stop fighting for a brief moment of time and unite behind a universal wish that Bob Odenkirk pulls through.

A heart attack isn’t something to mess around with, but thankfully he got help quickly and that puts him in the best position to recover and continue to entertain us, hopefully, for decades to come.

From all of us here on /Film, get well soon, Bob!