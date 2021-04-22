It’s not often that you get to see a werewolf thriller where a female lead transforms into a fearsome beast. But that’s exactly what Brainstorm Media’s new movie Bloodthirsty will do.

Following a vegan indie singer feeling the pressure of recording her sophomore album with a notorious music producer, Bloodthirsty finds this young artist slowly realizing that she’s turning into a werewolf . Well, she’s at least having visions that she’s turning into a wolf, as you can see in the exclusive Bloodthirsty clip that we’re debuting below.

Bloodthirsty Clip

This Bloodthirsty clip finds our main character Grey (Lauren Beatty), who already has the perfect name to become a wolf, having some trouble recording a new song for her upcoming album. As her producer becomes more annoyed at the constant flubs, she becomes more stressed, and suddenly she sees her fingernails resemble claws. Is this real, or is it all just stress manifesting itself in weird visions? You should already know the answer.

In our review from Fantastic Fest last year, our own Marisa Mirabal wrote, “Bloodthirsty is a satisfying and refreshing entry into the werewolf cinematic lore. The film successfully approaches themes of hunger through carnal pleasures, fame, and self-discovery.” There was also plenty of praise for the film’s practical special effects for the werewolf transformation, not to mention all the blood and gore.

Bloodthirsty is directed by Amelia Moses (Bleed With Me) with a script by Wendy Hill-Tout and her singer/songwriter daughter Lowell, the latter also being responsible for the film’s original music. The film also stars Greg Bryk, Katharine King So, Judith Buchan, and Michael Ironside.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bloodthirsty:

Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer Vaughn Daniels at his remote studio in the woods. Together with her girlfriend/lover Charlie, they arrive at his mansion, and the work begins. But Grey is having visions that she is a wolf, and as her work with the emotionally demanding Vaughn deepens, the vegan singer begins to hunger for meat and the hunt. As Grey starts to transform into a werewolf, she begins to find out who she really is, and begins to discover the family she never knew. What will it take to become a great artist and at what cost to her humanity?

Bloodthirsty will be available on VOD and digital download starting on April 23, 2021.