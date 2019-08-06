If you’re longing for the early days of the Showtime drama Dexter, a new movie called Bloodline seems like it may scratch that specific itch. Seann William Scott trades his smirky comedic persona for a creepy blank stare here, playing a high school social worker who systematically murders the abusers of his students. Check out the trailer below.

Bloodline Trailer

Man, this movie sure has style to spare for what I assume is a relatively low budget. Every dollar appears to have been maximized, bathing characters and environments in heightened reds and blues, almost like police lights slowly bearing down on Scott’s vigilante character. And gone is any sense of the cocky, goofy Stifler character from the American Pie films – Scott is in full-on immersion mode here, giving his all as he tries to slice himself into the next stage of his career. Will it work?

/Film’s Jacob Hall caught this movie at Fantastic Fest last year, and he said it actually has more in common with Italian giallo cinema than Dexter. He called it “a slow-moving wave of blood and blades and sleaze crashing into an easily eviscerated wall of humanity – people die often and painfully and [the director] lingers on the killer’s process, his quirks, and how something like a newborn baby’s fever interrupting his specific template for the ideal torture/murder appointment can really ruin the whole thing.”

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Evan (Seann William Scott) values family above all else, and anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Bloodline hails from first-time feature director Henry Jacobson, and stars Scott, Mariela Garriga (Nightmare Cinema), Dale Dickey (Justified, Hell or High Water), and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers). And considering the last line of that synopsis and the way Dickey eerily says “we do everything we can for our sons,” it seems like Scott’s character may not be the only killer in this movie’s ranks.

Bloodline arrives in theaters and On Demand platforms on September 20, 2019.