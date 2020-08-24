When was the last time you saw a unique approach to a zombie movie?

Blood Quantum, written and directed by Rhymes for Young Ghouls‘ Jeff Barnaby, does something a little different. Instead of a typical zombie outbreak that infects everyone on the planet, this movie’s outbreak runs into a roadblock when it comes to an indigenous tribe called the Red Crow: its members are immune to the virus. So what happens when the Red Crow establish their own stronghold and non-indigenous survivors want protection? I won’t spoil anything, but the situation gets very, very bloody.

The movie is currently streaming on the horror-centric subscription service Shudder, but since it’s about to hit VOD, Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-ray in just a few days, we’re giving away two Blu-ray copies of Blood Quantum. Read on to find out how to win.

Blood Quantum Trailer

Here’s an excerpt from our full review (which you can read here):

The film’s a bit plodding and all over the place at times, but when it’s good it’s great, emotionally affecting, fun and gory as hell. And there’s a lot of visual interest here, including stunning animated segments that make it feel unlike any other zombie movie I’ve ever seen, even if the fascinating and nuanced Mi’gmaq angle hadn’t already distinguished the film. And, listen, Blood Quantum’s all-over-the-placeness isn’t always a bad thing, either, offering, among its more noble aspirations, a far-out brain feast of skull crushing, dick eating and entrails upon entrails (honestly, so many entrails). This movie, bleak as it is, has a sense of humor about itself, and it’s very pleased with its own gruesomeness. You’ll be pleased, too.

Blood Quantum Contest Details

In order to enter the contest, all you have to do is email slashfilmcontestentries@ with the subject line “Blood Quantum Contest” and answer the following question: If you could watch only one movie during a zombie apocalypse, what would it be and why? To win, you must also include your mailing address.

The contest ends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. PT, at which point two winners will be chosen randomly and informed that they’ve won. Good luck!

Here’s the movie’s official description:

The indigenous people in the isolated reserve of Red Crow are immune to the zombie plague that has taken over the nation, but that doesn’t mean their lives aren’t at risk. It’s up to Traylor (Michael Greyeyes, “Fear the Walking Dead”), the tribal sheriff, to protect the families residing on the reserve and a flood of desperate refugees from the hordes of bloodthirsty, walking white corpses that are closing in.

Blood Quantum is streaming on Shudder and arrives on VOD, Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on September 1, 2020.