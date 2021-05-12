Blindspotting was one of the acclaimed premieres to come out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Featuring Hamilton star Daveed Diggs in the lead role, the film dealt with some heavy themes, including systemic racism and police brutality, but it did it with some sharp satirical humor and hip-hop musical sequences. The film had a style all its own, and now a Blindspotting TV series will continue in the same vein, but now the main character will be one of the supporting players of the original movie.

Check out the Blindspotting TV series trailer below for a proper look.

Blindspotting TV Series Trailer

The big screen version of Blindspotting followed Collin Hoskins (Daveed Diggs) as he tries to make it through his final three days of probation without getting into any trouble. He’s hoping for a new beginning, but his troublemaking best friend Miles (Rafael Casal) doesn’t make it easy. But the real test for Hoskins comes when he witnesses a police shooting that tests his sanity and patience as the neighborhood around him gets more and more gentrified everyday.

The Blindspotting TV series acts as a spin-off that focuses on Miles’ girlfriend Ashley (Jasmine Cephas-Jones, reprising her role from the movie). When Miles suddenly gets arrested on New Year’s Eve, she and her son are forced to move in with Miles’ mother Rainey (Helen Hunt) and his half-sister Trish (Jaylen Barron). Combine that with a job that’s taking her nowhere and a society that is pushing her to the edge, and Ashley has a lot on her plate.

As you can see in the trailer above, the show carries a lot of the same flourishes that made the movie stand out. Characters talk to the camera and hip-hop musical sequences provide moments of electricity and vibrancy, almost like a musical version of Do the Right Thing. And the serious thematic elements are still there too. As Daveed Diggs previously said, the series is “about how a broken prison system affects all of us and, like the film, we’re using comedy to talk about very real systemic effects in the country with the largest prison population in the world.”

Though Diggs isn’t anywhere to be seen in the trailer, he’s a writer on the series, and there’s a chance we might see him pop up at some point. He’s also executive producing with Rafael Casal, who is not only starring in the series but also directing at least one of the episodes. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder will also executive produce the series alongside Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen.

The Blindspotting TV series comes to Starz starting on June 13, 2021.