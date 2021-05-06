Blake Lively has killed before, and she will kill again in the aptly titled Lady Killer movie, based on the Dark Horse comic series of the same name. Lively is set to star in the comic book adaptation coming to Netflix, which will be penned by Diablo Cody.

Deadline reports that Lively is set to star in Netflix’s Lady Killer movie as Josie Schuller, a perfect 1950s housewife who, when she’s not lovingly catering to the needs of her husband and family, leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire. Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully) will pen the adaptation of the comic book series written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, illustrated by Jones, and colored by Laura Allred.

Lady Killer was published by Dark Horse Comics in January 2015. It debuted to critical raves and was nominated for an Eisener Award for Best Limited Series in 2016. Jones was also nominated for both Best Penciller/Inker and Best Cover Artist.

Here’s the synopsis for the Lady Killer comic book series (via Amazon):

Josie Schuller is a picture-perfect homemaker, wife, and mother–but she’s also a ruthless, efficient killer! She’s balanced cheerful domestic bliss with coldly performed assassinations, but when Josie finds herself in the crosshairs, her American Dream life is in danger! A brand-new original black comedy series that combines the wholesome imagery of early 1960s domestic bliss with a tightening web of murder, paranoia, and cold-blooded survival.

Lively has landed herself another action flick after testing out the waters in that genre with the middling The Rhythm Section. But Lady Killer sounds much more her speed, having played a devious housewife in Paul Feig’s genuinely great crime thriller A Simple Favor. Lively has an awareness of her bombshell looks, and she played with that deliciously in that film. Plus, it’s another excuse for Lively to wear pristine housewife dresses — yes please.

The team-up of Lively and Cody also seems like a match made in heaven. Cody’s acerbic style has softened quite a bit since her Juno days, but she’s got a handle on feminine rage, which she showcased in genre hits like Jennifer’s Body. Lady Killer could be a return to that kind of dark femininity for Cody, and with Lively at the lead, it could be a blast.

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment are producing Lady Killer along with Lively and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort. The project comes out of Netflix’s first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment, which has spawned previous projects like The Umbrella Academy and the Jonas Åkerlund-directed Polar.