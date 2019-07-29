When will people learn to stay the hell out of the cursed woods of Burkittsville? Those spooky woods made famous by The Blair Witch Project are being explored once again – this time in a Blair Witch video game. A new gameplay trailer gives us a better look at what’s in store, and it features what you might expect: scary woods, spooky ruins, video camera footage, and mysterious supernatural happenings. But more importantly, this trailer also shows how players get to interact with the game’s dog, Bullet. Watch the Blair Witch gameplay trailer below.

Blair Witch Gameplay Trailer

I’m not big on video games, but I might have to make an exception for Blair Witch. I’m a fan of the franchise as a whole. The first film is still one of my all-time favorite horror movies, and I even liked Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2. I can’t say I’m much of a fan of the 2016 Blair Witch, but I won’t hold that against the series. Now the mythology will continue to expand in the Blair Witch game. It looks plenty creepy – but it also lets you interact with a dog! And that’s something I care about. A caveat: I swear to god, if they kill off the dog in this game, I will be furious. Don’t you dare, Blair Witch.

Here’s the game’s synopsis:

It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…

The footage here looks…fine, I guess? Once I got beyond the dog stuff, I couldn’t help but notice how…bland the voice acting is. I get it: video game voice acting isn’t the same as movie voice acting. But still, it comes across as rather forced and lifeless. Hopefully, it won’t be as distracting when you’re actually playing the game.

Blair Witch comes to Xbox One and PC on August 30, 2019.