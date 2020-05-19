Since we’re all living in our own somewhat post-apocalyptic hell right now, it’s the perfect time for Honest Trailers to take a look back at the visually stunning, slow burn sci-fi thriller sequel that is Blade Runner 2049. While some expected the sequel to land as a blockbuster reboot, director Denis Villeneuve gave us a contemplative, thoughtful follow-up to the original movie that digs even deeper into the idea of what it means to be human. And you get plenty of time to think about it since Ryan Gosling gives us endless silence as he wanders around a post-apocalyptic future.

Blade Runner 2049 Trailer

Ryan Gosling may be the star of this movie as a new kind of replicant, but when you look at how he behaves in this movie, you’ll start to wonder if maybe almost every other character he’s played over the years is a replicant too. He’s uncannily quiet, always wandering around somewhat aimlessly, and doing everything he can to show little emotion.

The worst part about Blade Runner 2049 is that it delivered everything fans would have wanted from a sequel to the original Blade Runner, but it just didn’t get the box office support it needed to ensure that we get more provocative sci-fi like this. Not everything has to be Ready Player One, and it would be nice if everyone who demands movies like this would support them in theaters instead of pirating them or waiting to watch them on cable. This is why we can’t have nice things.