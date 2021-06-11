It’s been a long road for Marvel’s Black Widow to arrive in theaters. Thankfully, the movie is getting the big screen showcase it deserves next month (as well as a debut on Disney+ Premier Access), and a new Black Widow clip has arrived to let everyone know that yes, the latest Marvel movie will be full of action.

Also: tickets are on sale now for the film, which will undoubtedly be one of the summer’s biggest events.

Black Widow Clip

In this Black Widow clip, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and her adoptive sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) are on the run from some operatives of the Red Room, the same assassin training organization that turned the makeshift siblings into lethal weapons.

There seems to be some sympathy from Natasha during part of this sequence. When Natasha and Yelena are trying to make a getaway on a falling industrial pipe, one of the Red Room operatives jumps to grab hold alongside them. Natasha reaches out to the operative just as she’s about to fall, going out of her way to save her life. But the assassin is more concerned with her target and tries to slice Natasha’s hand instead of holding on for her life, leaving her to fall from a great height into a very shallow puddle.

Other than that, I’m feeling like the action in this clip is a little bland. I was underwhelmed by the car chase clip that was released not too long ago too. It feels like a diet version of The Bourne Identity. So hopefully Marvel is just saving their best stuff for the big screen.

Black Widow Tickets on Sale Now

If you’re not quite so apprehensive about Black Widow and you can’t wait to check it out in theaters, you’ll be happy to know that tickets are on sale now at Fandango and various theaters across the United States. The movie was voted as the “one movie that fans most wanted to see on the big screen this summer” in a survey of over 4,000 Fandango ticket buyers.

Director Cate Shortland recently sat down for an interview with Fandango, and she talked about why seeing Black Widow in theaters should be something you experience with your friends and family. The filmmaker said:

“This is about a family coming back together after being separated. It’s absolutely indicative of what many of us have been through in the last year and a half — well, what feels like five years. I think what’s beautiful is the idea of a community coming back together — family, friends, community, an audience — and we can share something together when we’ve all been sort of separated. And I think that’s what we’re all really excited about — the people that made the movie.”

Most of us don’t have families where everyone is a trained assassin, but hopefully we can still feel the love when we come together to see a new Marvel movie on the big screen for the first time in over two years.

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access starting on July 9, 2021.