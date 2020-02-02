Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame to bring back everyone that Thanos snapped away in Avengers: Infinity War. But there’s more to the former SHIELD agent’s story in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and the villainy of Thanos, and we’ll see it unfold in Black Widow. Natasha reunites with the deadly makeshift family she had before falling in with The Avengers, and there’s likely betrayal and danger in her future (or rather her past). Watch the Black Widow Super Bowl spot for more.

Black Widow Super Bowl Spot

Scarlett Johansson reprises her titular role as the deadly assassin turned superhero, and she’s joined by Florence Pugh as her “sister” Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, aka The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Is someone in her family also suiting up as the villain known as Taskmaster? It’s very likely, but the question of exactly who it might be is a mystery.

We’re not sure if any other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters will be making a cameo or not. There have been rumblings of Hawkeye popping up, perhaps in a flashback that finally shows us what happened in Budapest all those years ago. One MCU character we’ve already seen in the trailer is General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross (played by a de-aged William Hurt), but there might be more considering the timing of this story.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. It will kick off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and may have some new details that help chart the path of future movies in the interconnected comic book movie franchise.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.