Black Widow‘s journey to the big screen has been a bumpy one, with the long-awaited Marvel Studios film enduring pandemic delays. But there’s one thing that might make the long wait for Marvel’s Black Widow worth it: lots of IMAX footage.

IMAX recently held an earnings call (via Heroic Hollywood) where the company revealed that roughly 30 minutes of the Scarlett Johansson-starring Black Widow will be shown in IMAX’s expanded 1.90:1 aspect ratio. While the call didn’t divulge which scenes would be shown in IMAX, we can likely assume that they will be Black Widow‘s action sequences.

From what we’ve seen of the action sequences, the Bourne-style choreography and thrilling filming style will lend nicely to IMAX, as will the mysterious villain Taskmaster, who has the ability to replicate anyone’s fighting skills. The trailers teased Taskmaster using familiar moves from several Avengers, which will make any fight scene with Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) entertaining to watch. As for Taskmaster’s identity, that’s still something we can only theorize about.

While the presence of IMAX footage, which gives audiences roughly 26% more footage in the picture than a regular theater screen, frequently lends an extra layer of big-budget prestige to a film, it’s always a little jarring to see the screen dimensions expand for some sequences, before shrinking back for the rest of the film. But it’s become common practice for superhero movies to go all-out with big battle sequences shot in IMAX, and Black Widow seems like it will be following that practice.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Black Widow now hits theaters on November 6, 2020 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The entire Marvel Studios release schedule has been shifted due to the new release date, and you can get the full new release calendar right here. Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson penned the script. Johansson reprises her role in the film as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and is joined by Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.