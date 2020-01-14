Ever since Black Widow debuted in Iron Man 2 back in 2010, fans have wanted to see the SHIELD agents and assassin go solo with a movie of her own. Now, 10 years later, the newly double-Oscar nominated Scarlett Johansson finally gets to dig into the character who has been an integral part of The Avengers. A new featurette goes behind the scenes of Black Widow and recalls the legacy of the character, who looks significantly different from her debut a decade ago. Watch below.

Black Widow Featurette

Marvel Studios boss man Kevin Feige says this is the one movies fans have been wanting for a long time. It’s just a shame it took so long to give it to them, especially since it feels like it might not be as significant thanks to the death of Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame. Then again, there have been talks about how this movie will set up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so perhaps Natasha Romanoff’s makeshit family (played by David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh) will have a larger role to play in all this.

Director Cate Shortland talks about giving us “the real Black Widow” and “the dark past” that she’s always hinted at in her other appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So we’ll definitely learn more about her origins as an assassin, and maybe even some of the red that she got in her ledger during those years. Perhaps one of her jobs will come back to haunt her.

If you want more from Black Widow, check out the extended “special look” that debuted last night with a bunch of new footage that wasn’t in the first trailer. There’s even a tease as to the secret identity of the villain known as The Taskmaster, so whoever is behind that mask will probably shock the hell out of Natasha. More than likely it’s a member of her own family, but who?

Black Widow is slated to open in theaters on May 1, 2020.