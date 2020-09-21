For reasons I’m struggling to understand, there’s now a TV remake of Black Narcissus. Now, to be fair, Black Narcissus started out as a book, so you could argue that this isn’t a remake – it’s just a new adaptation. That said, there are several shots in the new Black Narcissus trailer that are lifted directly from the 1947 Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger movie, which suggests that the folks behind the show are really trying to invoke the film. And folks, that’s not a great idea. See for yourself.

Black Narcissus Trailer

The 1947 film adaptation of Black Narcissus is a classic, and while I’m not anti-remake by nature, I have to ask: who is this Black Narcissus limited series for? It looks to be trying to emulate the 1947 film while also appearing to be a new season of American Horror Story, and I can’t say I care for it. Split into three episodes, the new Black Narcissus comes from writer Amanda Coe and director by Charlotte Bruus Christensen and features a cast that includes Gemma Arterton, Alessandro Nivola, Aisling Franciosi, Diana Rigg, Jim Broadbent, Rosie Cavaliero, Karen Bryson, Patsy Ferran, Nila Aalia, Kulvinder Ghir, Chaneil Kular, Dipika Kunwar, Gina McKee, Soumil Malla, and Gianni Gonsalves.

Based on the novel by Rumer Godden, the series is set in the Himalayas in 1934:

“A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy. During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth. As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.”

Black Narcissus will premiere all three of its episodes on FX on Monday, November 23, with the full series also available the following day on FX on Hulu. Black Narcissus will also air in the U.K. on BBC One in December. In addition to the trailer above you can see a poster below, which really makes it look like the show is called Black Narctssus.

And just for fun, here’s a look (from the Criterion Collection) at the 1947 movie.