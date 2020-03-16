How does Don Cheadle outdo his Emmy-nominated performance as Maurice “Mo” Monroe in the first season of Showtime’s dark comedy Black Monday? Go bigger. Bigger in his scenery-chewing performance, and bigger in his hair, which now falls past his shoulders in one of the wackiest TV wigs we’ve seen in a while. But that’s nothing compared to the stylish, absurd shenanigans going on in the Black Monday trailer. Watch the trailer below.

Black Monday Trailer

A dark comedy about the infamous October 1987 stock market crash may hit a little too close to home right now in the age of coronavirus and plunging stocks, but maybe Don Cheadle hamming it up is just what we need right now. Black Monday follows a group of businesspeople in the ’80s recovering from one of the largest stock market crashes in history, but with a darkly comic spin, featuring everything from Regina Hall snorting coke, and Cheadle rocking the most ridiculous assortment of wigs.

Created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe, Black Monday is told from the point of view of employees at a lesser Wall Street firm led by Cheadle, which also includes Hall, Andrew Rannels, and Paul Scheer. Cheadle earned a 2019 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series as the self-destructive founder of the Jammer Group, one of the underdogs of Wall Street. Never heard of this series before despite its impressive lineup of comedic talent that includes Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Charles Stone III, Reginald Hudlin, Leslye Headland, Justin Tipping, and Nisha Ganatra? Well, now that we’re undergoing nationwide social distancing and isolation, it may be the perfect time to catch up.

Here is the synopsis to Black Monday season 2:

In the aftermath of the largest stock market crash in history, Dawn and Blair are now the bosses at The Jammer Group, and they quickly learn that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo, who’s on the run with Keith. Who will go down for the crash? Who will go down for the murders? Who will go down for fleecing Mo?

Black Monday premieres on Showtime Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 10/9 p.m. central.