Noomi Rapace is going back to Dragon Tattoo country with a new Netflix movie. The actress will star in Black Crab, an action-thriller based on a novel by Swedish writer Jerker Virdborg. The story is set in a “post-apocalyptic world torn apart by climate change and war,” so it will no doubt seem eerily familiar to just about everyone. This marks Rapace’s first return to Sweden since she broke out big with the Dragon Tattoo series and headed to Hollywood.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Noomi Rapace will star in Black Crab, a new Swedish film for Netflix. Adam Berg will direct the project, which is based on the novel by Jerker Virdborg. Here’s a synopsis, via The Wrap:

Black Crab is a Scandinavian action thriller set in a postapocalyptic world torn apart by climate change and war. During an endless winter, six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war. Equipped with ice skates, unaware of what they’re carrying, or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to ask: What are they willing to sacrifice for their own survival?

This will mark Rapace’s first Swedish film since 2010’s Beyond. The actress broke out after appearing in the original Girl With the Dragon Tattoo trilogy and parlayed that fame into a career in Hollywood pics. This won’t be her first Netflix-related film, either. She starred in What Happened to Monday, a Netflix film from 2017 that I’m 100% certain you forgot about.

“I’m very excited to come back to Sweden and do Black Crab,” said Rapace (via THR). “[It’s] my first Swedish film in years. Can’t wait to get suited up and go on this journey – explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge. Survival to what price?”

“As a Swede you grow up knowing you live in a country of peace and equality, all in all life’s good and safe here. But lately, we have all learned how fragile our societies are due to pandemics, civil wars, global warming and economic chaos. How would it be to wake up one day in a totally destroyed and war torn Sweden?” added Mattias Montero, who is producing for Netflix along with Malin Idevall through their Indio.

Netflix is planning a global release for Black Crab sometime in 2022, when everything in the world will presumably be normal again (fingers crossed!).