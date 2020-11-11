Anna Sewell’s classic story Black Beauty has been adapted nine times for film and television, and later this month, Disney+ will do it again. The first trailer for the Black Beauty remake starring Mackenzie Foy (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) and Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) has arrived, showcasing a modern reimagining of the familiar story. But this time, the titular horse is female and voiced by none other than Kate Winslet. Watch the Black Beauty remake trailer below.

Black Beauty Remake Trailer

Traditionally, Black Beauty has been a male horse, but this time the titular equine will be female, creating a special bond with a teen girl who lost her family. Though the trailer touts Kate Winslet as the voice of Black Beauty, you won’t hear her talking in the trailer. This isn’t the kind of story where the animal talks in general, but since the book was written as an autobiographical memoir told by the horse in question, Winslet will be narrating the story from Beauty’s perspective.

It appears the movie departs greatly from the book, opting to tell a more intimate single story between a young girl and the bond she strikes with this horse. The primary story finds Beauty meeting a variety of people and passing through several hands. So it’s nice to see a bit of a different approach here, especially since all the other adaptations stay more true to the book. After all, the same story has been told over and over again for years, so why not shake things up?

Black Beauty is directed by Ashley Avis (Adolescence), who also wrote the screenplay. JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt (Monster Hunter) and Robert Kulzer (Polar) from Constantin Film are producers with Dylan Tarason as co-producer and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown as executive producers. Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (Mad Max: Fury Road) also served as producer in South Africa, where the film was shot.

This modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

Black Beauty will arrive on Disney+ on November 27, 2020.