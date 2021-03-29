Like a bolt of lightning, Warner Bros. has set the official release date for Black Adam. The long-awaited comic book movie starring Dwayne Johnson will hit theaters summer 2022. Read on to find out the official Black Adam release date.

Warner Bros. has set the Black Adam release date for July 29, 2022. Dwayne Johnson, who is starring as the titular character, also shared the date on his Instagram Sunday, teasing, “A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself… The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

A short spot with the release date also aired during Sunday’s NCAA game. See the new Black Adam release date art below.

The news of the official release date comes shortly after Pierce Brosnan was announced to join the cast of Black Adam, as one of the members of the Justice Society Of America, a group of superheroes who are tasked with stopping Johnson’s titular antihero when he breaks out of his super-prison. Also part of that group are Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Marwan Kenzari is also on board as the movie’s villain.

In Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson plays the title character, a member of an ancient civilization chosen by the Council of Wizards – who also helped out Billy Batson in Shazam! – to become a hero and save his people. But when Black Adam’s methods were considered to be too cruel and villainous, he was imprisoned by the council for 5000 years. But when he escapes, it’s up to the Justice Society to stop him.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Black Adam, which is heading toward an April production start in Atlanta. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script from Adam Sztykiel‘s previous draft. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo.