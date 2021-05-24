Black Adam, the DC film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson, is currently in production. And Johnson, ever the social media showman, decided to give us a glimpse of his character. Sort of. It’s a shadowy image that has Johnson looking a little bit like Bruce Willis in Unbreakable, but for fans hungry for any sort of look at this film, I suppose this will do. See the Black Adam image below.

There you have it – Black Adam himself! Sort of! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared this on Instagram, and while you can’t see much, it still counts as a Black Adam image. Johnson also shared the following message, which looks a little bit like a poem based on the formatting:

If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from.

His rage.

His wife and children killed.

His people brutally enslaved.

He is not a superhero, but rather a champion.

Champion of the poor and beaten down.

Champion of the people.

And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.

Johnson also posted the following behind-the-scenes image:

That, too, came with a caption:

BLACK ADAM update.

Wanted to show you guys this cool shot of our enormous sound stages and massive production efforts and scale.

Zoom in and take a look ?

We’re hitting our midway point stride and our A-Team production crew continue to showcase why they’re the best in our industry.

This is one inspiring production to be on.

Post covid and back to work.

The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.

Black Adam will tell the story of the DC anti-hero and sometimes Shazam! villain, with Johnson’s Black Adam presented as a member of an ancient civilization chosen by the Council of Wizards – the same Council of Wizards that assisted young Billy Batson in Shazam! – to become a superhero and save his people. But Black Adam uses his newfound power in questionable ways, leading the Council to imprison him for 5000 years. When Black Adam is finally freed, a team of superheroes known as the Justice Society is formed to stop him. The team consists of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Black Adam arrives in theaters on July 29, 2022.