You probably tend to think of directors like George Lucas or James Cameron or Peter Jackson as technical innovators. These titans are responsible for almost singlehandedly changing the filmmaking frontier with their industry-shaking contributions — all ranging from advancements in visual effects to 3D formats to a valiant (if short-lived) experiment with high frame-rates. Well, forget everything you thought you knew, because here comes Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra and he’s not messing around.

And honestly, this sounds cool enough that I’m not even joking.

Dwayne Johnson: Fitness Guru, Action Star, and Film Teacher

If star Dwayne Johnson’s latest Instagram post is any indication, the Run All Night, The Shallows, and Jungle Cruise director is pulling out all the stops for this DCEU movie. Take it straight from Black Adam himself:

“In our final week of shooting BLACK ADAM?? our director, Jaume Collet Serra designed very cutting edge, intricate, bad ass and cool shots. This advanced robot arm called a BOLT is the fastest in the world with a high speed PHANTOM camera that shoots me at an insane 960 frames per second (normally movies are shot at 24 frames per second).”

In short: this sounds like it’ll be the ultimate form of slow-motion.

Who says celebrities can’t offer some free education while they’re showing off their ridiculously toned bodies on social media? With his trademark enthusiasm, Johnson sheds some intriguing light on just how differently this WB/DC film is being filmed compared to other projects in the superhero universe. At 960 frames per second, we’re left with nothing but anticipation over what larger-than-life scenes are in store for us with Black Adam.

In Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi also utilized the Phantom high speed camera for certain flashback sequences involving Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett, creating an operatic stuttering effect at a staggering 1200 frames per second. Collet-Saume’s camera doesn’t quite reach that speed, but we won’t hold that against him.

And because we can’t resist stuff like this, Johnson also goes on to throw just the barest hint of good-natured shade at his competition. In an apparent reference to the recent Avengers movie, Johnson adds another remark in his post:

“If you know the comic mythology of BLACK ADAM, then you know/

His rage comes from pain.

His pain comes from the loss of his wife and children.

He is now the most unstoppable force in the DC Universe or ANY endgame universe??”

It’s not exactly the cleverest example of wit but, again, we’ll let it slide. As the star alludes to in his post, Black Adam has just about wrapped filming (it’s been in various stages of planning for over a decade, no big deal) and is slated for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.