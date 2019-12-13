It isn’t all fun and games for the Birds of Prey — which is a funny message to deliver in a Birds of Prey teaser shown at the 2019 Game Awards. But Harley Quinn and her gang of super girls, which include Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya, are here to show that they mean business. But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean that director Cathy Yan‘s neon-soaked comic book film is suddenly becoming grim and gritty: it just means the girls are about to blow a bunch of stuff up.

Birds of Prey Teaser

Margot Robbie appeared in costume as Harley Quinn in footage shot for The Game Awards, where she played around in short sketch before introducing a new teaser for Warner Bros.’ upcoming superhero film Birds of Prey. In the new teaser for the film, originally billed as a spin-off movie for Harley Quinn, Robbie takes a backseat to the rest of the gang, which includes Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

To the tune of the peppy Chordettes classic “Mr. Sandman,” Harley gives some sound advice to the team, telling them, “Ladies, if you want boys to respect you, you have to show them that you’re serious. Blow something up, hit someone. Nothing gets a guy’s attention like violence.” But we get to see a little more personality from the rest of the girls, including Winstead’s Huntress, who may have a bit of a rage issue.

Cathy Yan directs a script by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson. The film also stars Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, while Chris Messina takes on the role of serial killer Victor Zsasz.

Birds of Prey flies into theaters on February 7, 2020.