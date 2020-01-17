‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer Includes New Movie Footage and Some Real Bangers
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is hitting theaters next month, continuing the story of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Once the Clown Princess of Crime, the Suicide Squad character has cut ties with the Joker, and it somehow may have made her even crazier. But it’s all good, because she has a new girl gang to keep her company and deal with Ewan McGregor as the latest dude to give her troubles. And based on the recently released Birds of Prey soundtrack trailer, they’ll have some real bangers to keep the hype train moving along.
Only the singles are highlighted in the trailer above, but here’s the full tracklist if you missed the announcement:
- Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch”
- Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth) – “So Thick”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds”
- Saweetie & Galxara – “Sway With Me”
- Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s On You”
- Maisie Peters – “Smile”
- Cyn – “Lonely Gun”
- Halsey – “Experiment On Me”
- Jucee Froot – “Danger”
- K.Flay – “Bad Memory”
- Sofi Tukker – “Feeling Good”
- Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible Chains”
- Black Canary – “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World”
- Summer Walker – “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby”
Since I’m not nearly as well-versed on the music scene as we are with the movies, I can tell you that I only recognize a couple names on this list, and it makes me feel incredibly old and uncool. But the songs featured in this trailer sound like they have the right energy for what we’ve seen from the movie so far. Plus, it’s great that this movie has so many female artists behind the film’s soundtrack, adding to the girl power that’s already on display in front of and behind the camera.
For even more footage and one of the singles, here’s the music video for “Diamonds” by Megan Thee Stallion & Normani:
The Birds of Prey soundtrack will be released on February 7, 2020, the same day as the movie. Here’s the synopsis:
You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
Directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pigs”) from a script by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer.