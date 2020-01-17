Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is hitting theaters next month, continuing the story of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Once the Clown Princess of Crime, the Suicide Squad character has cut ties with the Joker, and it somehow may have made her even crazier. But it’s all good, because she has a new girl gang to keep her company and deal with Ewan McGregor as the latest dude to give her troubles. And based on the recently released Birds of Prey soundtrack trailer, they’ll have some real bangers to keep the hype train moving along.

Don’t be fooled by the thumbnail that usually appears when a video has been removed from YouTube. It works just fine.

Only the singles are highlighted in the trailer above, but here’s the full tracklist if you missed the announcement:

Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch”

Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth) – “So Thick”

Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds”

Saweetie & Galxara – “Sway With Me”

Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s On You”

Maisie Peters – “Smile”

Cyn – “Lonely Gun”

Halsey – “Experiment On Me”

Jucee Froot – “Danger”

K.Flay – “Bad Memory”

Sofi Tukker – “Feeling Good”

Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible Chains”

Black Canary – “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

Summer Walker – “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby”

Since I’m not nearly as well-versed on the music scene as we are with the movies, I can tell you that I only recognize a couple names on this list, and it makes me feel incredibly old and uncool. But the songs featured in this trailer sound like they have the right energy for what we’ve seen from the movie so far. Plus, it’s great that this movie has so many female artists behind the film’s soundtrack, adding to the girl power that’s already on display in front of and behind the camera.

For even more footage and one of the singles, here’s the music video for “Diamonds” by Megan Thee Stallion & Normani:

The Birds of Prey soundtrack will be released on February 7, 2020, the same day as the movie. Here’s the synopsis: