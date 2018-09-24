The Birds of Prey movie, which will star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and feature a team of other DC female characters, has locked down a release date. Warner Bros. will debut the film in theaters February 2020, with Cathy Yan set to direct. More on the Birds of Prey movie release date below.

The Wrap has confirmed that Birds of Prey will open February 7, 2020. This date was originally listed for an “Untitled Warner Bros. event film”, and now we know what it is. As of now, that puts Birds of Prey up against Peter Rabbit 2, with Bond 25 likely arriving the following week. Adjust your calendars accordingly.

The film – which is curiously “untitled” as of now, but will likely be called Birds of Prey – “follows the adventures of a revolving group of female heroes and villains and is based on the DC Comics characters and concepts created by Jordan B. Gorfinkel and Chuck Dixon.” Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is set to return in the lead, and several actresses have been reading for other parts.

As previously reported, Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror), Jurnee Smolett-Bell (Underground), and Janelle Monae (Moonlight) have all been considered for Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane), Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) and Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror) tested for Huntress, and Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Roberta Colindrez (Love Dick) have read for the part of Renee Montoya. The film is also looking to cast an Asian actress as Cassandra Cain, who has been reimagined as a 12-year-old girl for the film. Black Mask will be the film’s main villain.

Cathy Yan will helm the film, with a script from Christina Hodson, who is also writing the Batgirl movie (Batgirl will apparently not appear in the Birds of Prey film, even though she’s a fixture of the Birds of Prey comic).

Birds of Prey is just one of several DC films Warner Bros. has cooking, along with Suicide Squad 2, New Gods, Black Adam, and of course, the standalone Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. Before this year is out, we’ll have Aquaman hitting theaters, with Shazam arriving in 2019.