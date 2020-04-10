What happens when Harley Quinn emancipates herself from The Joker after playing second fiddle to him all throughout Suicide Squad? Well, she forms her own criminal gang, doesn’t take it too seriously, keeps the clown make-up, and uses weird weapons to tangle with a rich masked guy wearing all black. Like the Birds of Prey Honest Trailer says, that doesn’t seem like much of an emancipation. But believe it or not, they still have plenty of nice things to say about this sorely underrated DC Comics entry.

Birds of Prey Honest Trailer

Despite the fact that Birds of Prey is a blast of twisted fun with some outstanding action sequences and a banger of a soundtrack, it’s a little disappointing that we don’t even get to see the girl gang together until nearly an hour and a half into the movie. All the more reason the movie should have been called Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey from the beginning instead of having the title unofficially changed for better SEO and online ticket sales.

At the end of the day, even if Birds of Prey wasn’t as successful at the box office as Warner Bros. Pictures hoped, this movie is far from a failure. Even if the movie didn’t make as much as Suicide Squad, it says something that you probably care more about Harley Quinn’s hyena in Birds of Prey than anyone in the DC Comics ensemble movie where Margot Robbie first played the Clown Princess of Crime.