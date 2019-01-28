Birds of Prey is leaning into its “fantabulous” subtitle with the first looks at the characters in the female-centric superhero spin-off. Margot Robbie teased a Birds of Prey first look earlier today with a selfie of her in a brand new costume as the fan-favorite comic book villain, Harley Quinn. But a new video shows us her entire look in its streamer-clad glory as well as glimpses of everyone else’s flashy costumes.

Birds of Prey First Look

Streamers! Suspenders A see-through plastic jacket! Layers of chain necklaces! A bright pink sports bra! Harley’s new look is cheesy as hell and it screams Harley Quinn in Party City. Apart from Robbie’s bright red lipstick and her signature heart-shaped beauty mark, this is a huge departure from her original look of red hot pants and torn T-shirts.

We also have a first look at Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, a hero with an ultrasonic scream; Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, a vigilante who’s the daughter of a slain mob boss; Rosie Perez as Gotham City’s Detective Renee Montoya; Ella Jay Basco as future Batgirl Cassandra Cain; Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask; and Chris Messina the serial killer Victor Zsasz. You can see stills of their costumes in the gallery below.

We’ve seen Harley in other outfits before — the slinky black-and-white dress from the Suicide Squad flashbacks was her main change-up — but they’ve mostly been themed around her “harlequin” identity. This look is so different from the red, white, and pink-blue iconography that Harley Quinn has become associated with. But with the video above confirming her ’80s themed suspenders-and-Party City look, it seems like this is Harley’s official new costume. At least she looks ready to crash a kid’s birthday party.

See Robbie’s first selfie of her costume below.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) reportedly began filming last week. Cathy Yan directs and Christina Hodson writes Birds of Prey, which hits theaters on February 7, 2020.