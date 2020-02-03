This week sees the release of Birds of Prey, a spin-off of Suicide Squad that brings back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. But this time, she’s not desperate to get back in the arms of The Joker. Instead. she’s just broken up with the madman, and that has some of Gotham’s deadliest criminals after her, including none other than Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Now she must team up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in order to survive.

And we’ve got a new batch of Birds of Prey clips and a featurette to hold you over until the movie arrives this weekend.

Birds of Prey Featurette

The Birds of Prey featurette provides a little background of where we find Harley Quinn and exactly what she’s up against. Margot Robbie talks about how fun it is to have life shown from the perspective of someone who is as insane an unpredictable as Harley Quinn and the supporting cast surrounding her seems to enjoy getting thrown into the shit with her.

What’s great about this particular movie is that you have a group of women who don’t necessarily like one another or want to work together, but they do it anyway in order to survive. It creates an interesting dynamic where they are forced to help and tolerate each other, perhaps slowly growing to genuinely appreciate each other in the process.

Birds of Prey Clips

Next up, we have three Birds of Prey clips. The first features Harley Quinn taken captive by Black Mask and his right-hand man Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), and she tries to convince her captors that killing her may not be in their best interest. Another has Harley Quinn and the rest of the gang agreeing to work together when Black Mask finds them hiding out in an abandoned theme park. The last one shows off the movie’s action in that same theme park, and if you’ve ever wanted to see Harley Quinn fighting with her mallet while wearing roller skates, this is the one for you.

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Birds of Prey arrives in theaters this week on February 7, 2019.