Bird Box is Netflix’s latest sensation, purportedly becoming the streaming giant’s best-performing original film ever. So it doesn’t need any reality show stars to up its profile — the movie already stars acting heavyweights Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, and Trevante Rhodes. But in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance, Nev Schulman, host of the MTV series Catfish, makes a surprise appearance in the apocalyptic horror film. While this Bird Box cameo may have come about by accident, it provides a great Easter egg for fans of both Bird Box and the MTV reality show Catfish.

You didn’t need to be wearing a blindfold to miss the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from Catfish host Nev Schulman. The movie has been inundated in memes since its release on December 13, so you’d think at least one jokester would latch onto the hidden cameo from Schulman. But it was Schulman himself who noticed his likeness while watching Bird Box, in a scene in which Sandra Bullock’s character, a mother trying to keep her two children safe in a post-apocalyptic world terrorized by unseen monsters that drive people to suicide at the sight of them, paints a portrait. Among the group of people in her portrait are a couple that look a lot like him and his wife, Laura Perlongo.

“Bird Box was scary and all, but the creepiest part is how much the couple in Sandra Bullock’s painting looks like me and Laura…” Schulman wrote in his post, which ended with an emoji of the “see no evil” monkey. His post featured a screenshot from the scene as well as the original photo of him and his wife.

Schulman confirmed that it was him and Laura in the painting — the connection being Lily Morris, the artist responsible for the movie’s artwork, and a friend of both Schulman and Perlongo.

Bird Box has become a surprise sensation for Netflix, racking up more than 45 million unique views in its first week, giving the Susanne Bier-directed horror flick the “best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film.” I don’t know if this cameo from a minor reality show celebrity will boost those viewing numbers even more, but it’s a fun thing to watch out for if you happen to be an avid watcher of Catfish.