Billy Porter is fresh off an historic Emmy win last month, when he became the first openly gay black man to take home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the FX series Pose. Now he’s poised to make a leap to the big screen in Warner Bros. planned Little Shop of Horrors remake. Find out all the details below.

Collider has word on Billy Porter being eyed for a delicious role in the Little Shop of Horrors remake. There don’t appear to be any negotiations taking place yet, but Porter is reportedly in consideration to provide the voice to the man-eating Venus flytrap known as Audrey II (or Audrey Jr. in some iterations of the musical). Porter has the perfect amount of attitude and sass to bring this character to life in a way that will be larger than life, just like the blood-hungry plant itself.

The Little Shop of Horrors remake has been in the works since 2016 with The CW’s Arrowverse executive producer Greg Berlanti attached to direct from a script by Matthew Robinson, but we haven’t heard much about the project since then. However, if Porter is in consideration for the role of Audrey II, it sounds like the project may finally be making its way towards production. If you need any further convincing, Warner Bros. has already received tax credits from California to make the movie, and that doesn’t happen unless it’s clear that a project is moving towards production in the near future.

As for the human roles of Seymour and Audrey, there aren’t any new names that have surfaced. Rumors have pegged the likes of Ben Platt, who has ample stage musical experience, chart-topping singer Harry Styles, big screen musical star Zac Efron, and also Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has been mentioned here and there for the role of Audrey.

But the most fun tidbit of possible casting is that Chris Evans is also supposedly angling to play the dentist whose addicted to nitrous oxide, a role played by Steve Martin in Frank Oz’s big screen adaptation from 1986.

Again, none of these names are said to be in negotiations just yet. But if Audrey II is in the process of being cast, then we’ll likely hear more official casting news on the remake soon.