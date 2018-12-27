It’s been two years since Carrie Fisher passed away and left ripples throughout the Star Wars community and the rest of the world. But none was more affected by the passing of the writer, personality, actress, princess, and general than her daughter Billie Lourd, who had followed her mother’s footsteps into the acting industry and even co-starred with her in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So on the two-year anniversary of Fisher’s passing, Lourd paid a beautiful musical tribute fitting to Fisher’s larger-than-life personality.

On December 27, Lourd struggled with how to celebrate the “death anniversary” of her mother, who passed away two years ago this day. Rather than post a simple picture, Lourd decided to play a beautiful piano rendition of the Jackson Browne-penned ballad “These Days” and record a video for everyone to see.

Here is the full text of Lourd’s caption:

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving.’ I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

The song, originally written by Browne in 1967 for artist Nico, has been covered numerous times over the year, most notably by Elliott Smith. Lourd’s simple cover of the song lets the message that she wants to share about Fisher shine through, and encourages us to live by Fisher’s mantra: “Keep on moving.”