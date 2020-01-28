Talk about déja vu. Bill Murray is reprising his role as the cynical TV weatherman in a Groundhog Day Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, which has been spotted filming in the town of Woodstick, Illinois, where the 1993 comedy classic was first shot. It’s the kind of movie tie-in that Super Bowl advertisers, whose big-budget commercials have payed homage to many a classic movie, could only dream of because this is the year that the annual championship football game falls on the same day as Groundhog Day.

Every year, we get at least one star-studded Super Bowl commercial that plays on our nostalgic heartstrings, but this one gives off even more of a major case of déja vu than usual. That’s because Jeep’s Groundhog Day Super Bowl commercial has gotten not only Bill Murray to reprise his role as Weatherman Phil Connors (who in the Harold Ramis-directed comedy gets stuck in a time loop while reporting on Groundhog Day festivities in a small Pennsylvania town), but they got Bill Murray’s brother Brian Doyle-Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky to reprise their riles as Mayor Buster Green and Ned Ryerson, respectively.

From the pictures captured of the commercial set, it looks like Jeep perfectly recreated the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, in Woodstock, where the 1993 was originally filmed.

There’s no word on whether Andie Macdowell would return as Rita Hanson, but Jeep better be rolling her out for a surprise appearance, or we riot at dawn.

The original 1993 comedy is one of Murray’s most beloved roles and is considered a comedy classic, even getting added to the United States National Film Registry as a film deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The film has been adapted to the stage as a musical in 2016 (sadly not starring Murray). Groundhog Day‘s influence still stands on pop culture today, with films like Happy Death Day and Russian Doll taking inspiration from the film’s iconic time-loop premise. It just goes to show what a timeless story it is, and one that will last us for the rest of our — and Murray’s — lives.

The Groundhog Day commercial will likely debut on Super Bowl Sunday on February 2, 2020.