After years of waiting, Bill and Ted 3, AKA Bill & Ted Face the Music, is almost upon us. The long-awaited sequel is headed to On Demand next week, and ahead of that digital release, there’s a new clip featuring William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) meeting up with Kristen Schaal, who plays the daughter of Rufus, the helpful futuristic character played by the late George Carlin in the previous two films.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Clip

I enjoy the Bill and Ted movies (especially Bogus Journey, which is just so wonderfully weird), so I’m looking forward to Bill & Ted Face the Music. That said, yeesh, this isn’t the best clip to release to sell your movie. Aside from one funny line from Keanu Reeves – “You must be very disappointed.” – this just feels weirdly clumsy. But just as you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, you shouldn’t judge a film by its isolated clips.

And hey, it’s great to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter together again. And I’ve become a big fan of Samara Weaving (who plays Bill’s daughter), and while I am unfamiliar with Brigette Lundy-Paine, she really seems to have nailed her Keanu Reeves impression, so that’s something.

In Bill and Ted Face the Music, “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.”

The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. Originally intended for a theatrical-only release, the powers-that-be wised up and realized it would probably be a good idea to give people at home an option to watch this thing, so Bill and Ted Face the Music will be released both on demand and in select theaters starting August 28.